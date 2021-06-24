Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kishwer Merchant is ready for her baby shower, shares glimpses of decor and her special mehendi

Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first baby with Suyyash Rai, gave fans a glimpse of the preparations for her godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Kishwer Merchant took to Instagram Stories to show fans the preparations for her godh bharai ceremony.

Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai, shared glimpses of her preparations for her baby shower. She got a customised mehendi design on her palms for the special occasion, featuring a woman cradling her baby bump and the words ‘mom-to-be’ and ‘baby shower’.

Sharing the pictures of her mehendi design on Wednesday night, Kishwer Merchant wrote, “All set to be a mom and for the Godh Bharai/baby shower.” Another post read, “Ready for tomorrow.”

On Thursday, Kishwer shared pictures of a room being decorated with white and golden balloons, and wrote, “Getting there.” She also gave fans a glimpse of her look for the function: a pink ethnic outfit with silver work on it. “Ready,” she wrote.

Kishwer Merchant’s mehendi design had a baby shower theme.
Kishwer Merchant shared pictures of her mehendi design on Wednesday night.
Kishwer Merchant also showed fans how the decorations were being set up.
Kishwer Merchant also gave a glimpse of her look for the celebrations.

Kishwer and Suyyash Rai announced in March that she was pregnant with their first child. The baby is due in August.

“You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’ Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy,” Kishwer wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture from a maternity shoot on the beach. Suyyash posted the same photo on his Instagram page and quipped, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to become the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”

Also read | Kirti Kulhari calls marriage ‘overrated’ after separation from Saahil Sehgal: ‘It is not about families’

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer talked about being pregnant amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make,” she said.

However, Kishwer expressed gratitude for being able to spend time with her husband. “Somehow, it was also a blessing in disguise because at least Suyyash and I spent some time together. Matlab woh nahi toh yeh hi sahi (I was not able to go out but at least I got this),” she added.

