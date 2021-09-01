Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai name newborn son Nirvair, share video featuring whole family. Watch

Former Bigg Boss contestants, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have chosen a name for their newborn son. On Wednesday, they took to Instagram to share a video featuring their entire family.

The baby has been named Nirvair, meaning one who has no enemies. Sharing the video, Suyyash wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel."

The video shows Kishwer and Suyyash cradling the baby in their arms. They are joined by their parents, siblings and even their dogs as each one is introduced to Nirvair. Kishwer wrote, "NIRBHAU Maa ka NIRVAIR Beta (Fearless mother's son, Nirvair). Hello World .. Meet Nirvair Rai."

Nirvair was born last week. Earlier, sharing a picture with the baby, Kishwer wrote, "My Bugs Bunny, I know there have been a lot of problems... I haven't been the best, with the C-section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding... but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son #sukishkababy."

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer spoke about the challenges of being pregnant during a pandemic. “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.”

In an Instagram post, she also spoke about weight gain during pregnancy. "When I got pregnant I use to think omg I will put on so much weight .. what will I do , will I ever be able to lose the weight again ? I guess it happens to everyone," she wrote.

"But after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it .. this is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside And yes I know me, I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy #sukishkababy Love my new nickname by @suyyashrai : GOLMATOL," she added.