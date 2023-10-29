Korean TV star Jeon So-min bids goodbye to ‘Running Man’ after successful six-year run

After six years of being a regular member of the popular South Korean variety show 'Running Man,' actress Jeon So-min has decided to leave the show. Her agency, King Kong By Starship, confirmed the news on Monday, according to The Korea Times. She will record her last episode as part of the main cast next Monday.

Jeon So-min's agency and the 'Running Man' production team respected her decision to leave the show.(Instagram/Jeon So-min)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeon, 37, joined the show in 2010 and became a fan favourite for her witty and cheerful personality. She also won several awards for her performance on the show, such as the Best Newcomer Award in 2017, the Top Excellence Award in 2018, and the Golden Content Award in 2020.

However, the actress and the production team agreed that it was time for her to take a break and focus on other activities, including her acting career.

Her agency said that she had a long discussion with the Running Man team and concluded that she “needs some time to recharge in order to impress even further through future activities, including her acting.”

“We have concluded now is the time for her to take some time to refresh herself,” the agency added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Running Man producers also released a statement to XportsNews, saying that they respected Jeon’s decision and thanked her for her contribution to the show.

“We had talked over ways to keep her for a long time, but decided to respect her decision. We would like to express our gratitude to Jeon So-min, who made Running Man shine brighter during her time on the show. The Running Man cast and production team will continue to support her. She will forever be a member of Running Man.” SBS, the network that airs the show, also said that they had “decided on a sad farewell.”

ALSO READ| Fans ignite #SwiftiesForPalestine trend, demand Taylor Swift to take a stand on Gaza

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeon started her career as a model in 2004 and made her acting debut in a MBC TV series. She rose to fame in 2013 when she played the lead role in “Princess Aurora” and received the MBC Best New Actress Award. While she was on Running Man, she also appeared in several K-dramas as a guest star, such as My Secret Romance (2017), So I Married An Anti Fan (2021), and Delivery Man (2023). The show will go on with the remaining cast members Yoo Jae-seok, Ha Ha, Ji Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, and Yang Se-chan. The production team is looking for a new member to replace Jeon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON