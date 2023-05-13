Krushna Abhishek tells Govind Namdev on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'We wouldn't be talking if your name was Govinda'

Amid ongoing fights and public fallout between the two, comedian Krushna Abhishek remembered his uncle Govinda recently on The Kapil Sharma Show. Veteran actor Govind Namdev came on the show along with Sayaji Shinde, Jimmy Shergill, Raza Murad, Indraneil Sengupta and Abhimanyu Singh to promote their upcoming film Aazam. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek talks about Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja being angry with him)

Everyone on stage started laughing when Krushna Abhishek cracked a joke in his personal differences with Govinda.

A promo of the upcoming episode was shared online by SonyTV, and it showed Krushna teasing Govind Namdev. Krushna, dressed as Sapna, first danced with Sayaji on Asha Bhosle's popular dance number, Sharara Sharara. The actor then sat on the handrest of the couch and flirted with Govind in the promo. “Acha hai aapka naam Govind hai, agar Govinda hota toh hum logon ki itni baat-cheet nahi hoti (Your name is Govind. Had it been Govinda, we would not have had such a conversation).”

The short video clip opened with Kapil introducing the cast of Aazam as they came on the stage. He then asked Raza Murad, "It is a nationwide rumours that people offer you hafta (extortion money) when you step out to buy vegetables. Raza also played along and told the host, “Mai aapse bhi hafta expect kar sakta hun (I can expect money from you as well).” Raza has mostly played villainous characters in his films for more than four decades now.

Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah have had differences with his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja for some time now. Both the couples have often spoken about the rift in the media. Krushna is the son of Govinda’s sister Padma.

The feud between Krushna and Govinda allegedly first started, when Sunita was offended by Kashmera Shah's 2018 tweet in which the actor talked about ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita believed it was a dig at Govinda. Since then, Govinda-Sunita and Krushna-Kashmera have often talked about the love amongst the family and the hurt feelings that they share. However, they are yet to reconcile.

During his earlier stint on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna skipped the episodes that featured Govinda as a guest.

