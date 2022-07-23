Kashmera Shah calls herself 'living proof that nepotism never matters': ‘I was good and got a chance’

Kashmera Shah has talked about nepotism in her new interview. She has said that she doesn't like people talking about nepotism and that ‘it doesn't matter’ if someone is talented. She also said that if her sons, Rayaan and Krishaang will make their film debut then that will be because it is in their blood and not because of nepotism. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss co-star Kashmera Shah thanks him on 25 years at movies

Kashmera made her acting debut with 1996 film Yes Boss. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. She later appeared in several films such as Koi Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya and many more.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kashmera said, “If someone talks against Bollywood or talks about nepotism, I take that personally because I am a living proof of the fact that nepotism never matters. I was good and hence I got work, thereby helping me shine in this industry. Hence, I don’t like people talking against it.”

Kashmera, who directed and produced 2019 film Marne Bhi Do Yaaron, also spilled beans on her next directorial project Shriman Aishwarya Rai. Talking about it, she said, “It’s also about friendship and the film industry. I got tired of people talking against the industry. I wanted to advocate that in this industry friendship is very important and people do care for each other. People get work for being good artists, and not for being somebody’s sons or daughters. The latter also happens. But that doesn't matter. If my sons become an actor tomorrow then will you guys call it nepotism? Acting and dancing is in their blood so they might do that. Moreover, a doctor's son always become a doctor. But that’s acceptable for some reason."

Kashmera has appeared in several reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss, Steal Ur Girlfriend, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao am.

