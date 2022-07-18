Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss co-star Kashmera Shah thanks him on 25 years at movies, says he never 'threw attitude'

Actor Kashmera Shah has thanked her Yes Boss co-star, actor Shah Rukh Khan as she clocked 25 years in the Hindi film industry. Taking to Instagram, Kashmera posted a video from the film and penned a long note. Yes Boss was Kashmera's first Hindi film in which she portrayed the role of Aditya Pancholi's wife. (Also Read | 21 years of Yes Boss- Shah Rukh Khan will always be a good friend for me: Juhi Chawla)

In the video, Shah Rukh surprises Kashmera Shah, who is his boss' wife, with a piano and gifts on their wedding anniversary. The scene shows how Shah Rukh praises his boss saying that he sent the gifts even though he couldn't be part of the occasion.

Sharing the clip, Kashmera captioned the post, "Today I completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. It was such an honour to be introduced in this magical industry by the man I was a huge fan of @iamsrk. I was completely in awe of him throughout the shoot. This introduction scene paved the path for an entire career of great films. But like they say You Never forget your first time. Thank you King Khan for putting me at comfort and for being the awesome co-star that you were."

"You instilled confidence in me that I carry still. Love you always for rehearsing with me and not throwing attitude of being the huge star that you were. You were so humble and you taught me that greatness was in small details. And a huge thanks and appreciation for my director #azizmirza saab (sir) and #Ratanjain producer #venusfilms @venusfilms @venusmusic for giving me this opportunity Love to @iamjuhichawla and #adityapancholi for as always being awesome." She also added the hashtags--Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, Kashmera Shah, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi, Yes Boss. Kashmera also tagged her husband-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Reacting to the post, Vandana Sajnani Khattar wrote, "Amazing Kash and you haven’t aged at all." Sudhanshu Pandey commented, "Congratulations Kash." Arti Singh said, "And 25 years later you looookkk more beautiful. Congratulations." Rajesh Khattar wrote, "Congratsss dear & wishing u another glorious 25 .. keep rocking & shining."

Yes Boss (1997) is a romantic comedy film directed by Aziz Mirza. It features Kashmera, Shah Rukh, Aditya and Juhi Chawla. Produced by Ratan Jain, Yes Boss was one of the most successful films of the year. It is based on the film For Love Or Money (1993).

