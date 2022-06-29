Kruttika Desai says conmen who pretended to be policemen, tried to enter her car are arrested: 'I feel relieved'

Earlier this month, television actor Kruttika Desai shared a video clip in which a few men were seen standing outside her car, claiming that they are cops and want to search her car. In her Instagram post, Kruttika wrote that the two were conmen and that the incident took place somewhere near the Film city in Mumbai. Now in a new interview, Kruttika has said in an interview that both the men are now arrested. Also Read: Kruttika Desai recalls what husband Imtiaz Khan told her before he died: 'I am going now'

On June 9, sharing the video of the incident, Kruttika wrote, “Unbelievable! I packed up from shoot and was on my way home when 3 guys came on bikes and stopped my car. They said they wanted to search my car for drugs. I asked who they were and for an ID. He shows me some stupid yellow card and then asks me to let him smell my hand!!! That’s when I asked him to call a lady constable. Then I started filming and you can see the rest. In broad daylight, at Goregaon, between Filmcity and Gokuldham, this is what conmen do! Obviously they scare people to extract money. When they realised I would create a scene, they left. Will go tomorrow to the police station and complain. Beware actors, and also others as I’m sure they will be trying this at other places.”

In the video, a man can be seen talking to Kruttika's driver and asking him to cooperate. Kruttika can be heard yelling, “Call a lady constable first,” and “Ramlal kaanch band karo (Ramlal close the window).”

Now in a new interview with ETimes, Kruttika said that those men are now arrested. She said, "When I went to the police station last time to report this, they took the details from me and said they would work on it. Yesterday, I got a call from Dindoshi police that they had caught the two men and wanted me to visit the police station. But as I was shooting, I couldn't go immediately. So PSI Anmol Kamble was sent on the sets to file the FIR and I signed it. After that, in the evening, I went to the station to identify both the conmen. I am glad that they are caught."

She added, "After I identified them, the two started apologising and said they won't trouble me again. But I told them that it is not just me, they shouldn't have troubled anyone. I feel relieved that they have been caught. Also, I think now people will be more alert and stay safe."

Kruttika has been a television actor for several decades now. She became famous after playing the role of Mangala in Buniyaad. She also starred in many other serials including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Betaal Pachisi, Noorjahan, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Tumhari Disha, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Uttaran and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among many others. She currently plays the role of Suman Pandya in Star Plus' show Pandya Store.

