Krutika Desai recalls what husband Imtiaz Khan told her before he died: 'I am going now'

Actor Krutika Desai, who is currently playing the character of family matriarch Suman in Pandya Store, has opened up about losing her husband, Bollywood actor-director Imtiaz Khan days before the Covid-19 induced lockdown. She said that due to the lockdown, she and her daughter Ayesha Khan had to come to terms with their loss alone as 'no one could come and visit' them.

Speaking with a leading daily, Krutika Desai said, “My world turned upside down after my husband passed away suddenly. There were pros and cons to the lockdown, because in a way, it was nice to have that peace and heal quietly at home with my daughter Ayesha. I needed time to deal with this tragedy and the lockdown gave me that time. On the other hand, just a few days after he passed away, my daughter and I were left all alone--no one could come and visit us or comfort us in our time of grief. We had to come to terms with our loss alone.”

She added, “It was tough, but the way he said goodbye was heartening. He said, ‘Chalo Kruttika, I am going now’ and closed his eyes. He conveyed so many things through his eyes in those last moments, and bestowed his love and strength on me. That gave me the courage to move on and become stronger for my daughter, who was very close to him.”

Krutika Desai tied the knot with Imtiaz Khan, the brother of late actor Amjad Khan. The couple has a daughter, Ayesha.

Imtiaz featured in several films including Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories and Noor Jahan.

Kruttika has been a television actor for several decades now. She became famous after playing the role of Mangala in Buniyaad and went on to play Vishkanya in Chandrakanta. She also starred in many other serials including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Betaal Pachisi, Noorjahan, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Tumhari Disha, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Uttaran and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among many others.

Krutika also featured in several films like Insaaf, Dastak, Dattak The Adopted, Turn Left at the End of the World and Section 375.