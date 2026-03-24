Kunickaa Sadanand slams troll for sharing AI-generated pic with Kumar Sanu: ‘Sharam karo, this man is…’
Kunickaa Sadanand has lashed out on a social media user for dragging Kumar Sanu, and said that she will report them for defamation.
Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand has been in an online feud with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal’s fans on X (formerly Twitter). The actor has been slamming Tanya’s fans and sharing that she has moved on with her life after the end of the show. However, she has drawn the line and strongly reacted when a social media troll posted an AI-generated image with Kumar Sanu. (Also read: Kunickaa Sadanand hits back at Tanya Mittal fan claiming her son looks like Kumar Sanu, bringing up alleged affair)
What Kunickaa said
In the post, the social media troll posted an AI-generated picture where Kunickaa was seen posing with Kumar Sanu. Kunickaa reposted it on her account and wrote in the caption, “Sharam karo (have some shame), this man is happily married and he has kids, you should also know he has personality rights given to him by the court, u will get into trouble for this. Stop dragging him or my personal life fandom wars. Give the due respect to a persons rights. i’m reporting u for defamation, take this down.”
Kunickaa Sadanand’s alleged affair with Kumar Sanu
Kunickaa, best known for her roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi, recently admitted she was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu while he was still married. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa shared that she first met Kumar Sanu at a friend’s house, where he had come for a recording session.
Kunickaa revealed they were in a relationship for six years but kept it private out of respect for Kumar Sanu’s family and children. Kunickaa also claimed that Kumar Sanu’s wife, Rita Bhattacharya, eventually found out about the affair and retaliated by smashing her car with a hockey stick.
On Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa spoke about her secret affair with Kumar Sanu in a conversation with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. Inside the house, she had said, “I hid my secret relationship for 27 years, never commented on it. I have spoken about it now, and I feel so light. He was a married man, had separated from his wife, and we were in a live-in relationship. I was not married at that time, we were living in, but then he had an affair with another girl. I left him after he accepted cheating on me.” Kunickaa was married to Abhay Kothari and later to Vinay Lall. She has two sons, Arihant and Ayaan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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