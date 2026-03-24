Kunickaa Sadanand slams troll for sharing AI-generated pic with Kumar Sanu: ‘Sharam karo, this man is…’

In the post, the social media troll posted an AI-generated picture where Kunickaa was seen posing with Kumar Sanu. Kunickaa reposted it on her account and wrote in the caption, “Sharam karo (have some shame), this man is happily married and he has kids, you should also know he has personality rights given to him by the court, u will get into trouble for this. Stop dragging him or my personal life fandom wars. Give the due respect to a persons rights. i’m reporting u for defamation, take this down.”

Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand has been in an online feud with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal’s fans on X (formerly Twitter). The actor has been slamming Tanya’s fans and sharing that she has moved on with her life after the end of the show. However, she has drawn the line and strongly reacted when a social media troll posted an AI-generated image with Kumar Sanu. (Also read: Kunickaa Sadanand hits back at Tanya Mittal fan claiming her son looks like Kumar Sanu, bringing up alleged affair )

Kunickaa Sadanand’s alleged affair with Kumar Sanu Kunickaa, best known for her roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi, recently admitted she was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu while he was still married. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa shared that she first met Kumar Sanu at a friend’s house, where he had come for a recording session.

Kunickaa revealed they were in a relationship for six years but kept it private out of respect for Kumar Sanu’s family and children. Kunickaa also claimed that Kumar Sanu’s wife, Rita Bhattacharya, eventually found out about the affair and retaliated by smashing her car with a hockey stick.

On Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa spoke about her secret affair with Kumar Sanu in a conversation with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. Inside the house, she had said, “I hid my secret relationship for 27 years, never commented on it. I have spoken about it now, and I feel so light. He was a married man, had separated from his wife, and we were in a live-in relationship. I was not married at that time, we were living in, but then he had an affair with another girl. I left him after he accepted cheating on me.” Kunickaa was married to Abhay Kothari and later to Vinay Lall. She has two sons, Arihant and Ayaan.