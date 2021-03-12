Home / Entertainment / Tv / Lee Min-ho soaks up the sun while his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go-eun shares BTS pic from a shoot
tv

Lee Min-ho soaks up the sun while his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go-eun shares BTS pic from a shoot

The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared new pics.

The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun treated fans with new Instagram posts on Thursday. The duo has been busy with their respective projects lately. But after weeks of silence on their respective Instagram accounts, the two actors coincidentally posted new pictures on the same day.

Lee Min-ho shared a couple of pictures and a video. In the first post, the South Korean actor was seen engrossed in his phone. The actor sported a light blue sweatshirt over a pair of black sweatpants along with a scarf and a beanie. In another post, he was seen exploring what many fans believe is Rocky Point Park, in the city of Port Moody, Canada. The actor was also seen filming a set of geese in a video he shared along with the photos.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out

Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'

Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram

Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs

Also Read: Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans

The two posts came about three weeks after his last post. Lee Min-ho had previously revealed he was scheduled to travel to Canada to film his upcoming project Pachinko. The Apple TV+ project has the actor playing the role of Hansu, an outsider and merchant with ties to organised crime. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

On the other hand, Kim Go-eun shared a behind-the-scenes picture from an old photo shoot. In the post, shared after over a month of social media silence, Kim Go Eun was seen standing in a studio wearing a black ensemble and laughing in between a shot. The watermark on the picture revealed it was taken in February. The actor shared the picture with a black heart emoji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

music

BTS: Suga celebrates birthday with VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it; members share unseen pics and videos

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
music

On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK member Rosé makes her solo debut with stunning video, Jisoo showers her with love

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP