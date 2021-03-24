Lee Min-ho wanders in Canadian streets while The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go-eun stuns in new pic

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun are busy with their respective projects lately. Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming Apple TV+ series Pachinko. Fans spotted the actor on the sets and pictures of his look from the show reached online. While fans wait for the actor to share an official first look, he is soothing the wait with pictures from the country.

The Legend of the Blue Sea actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him wandering in the streets of Canada. The actor was seen wearing an oversized grey sweater, a pair of denim pants and a black muffler around his neck. He was distracted by his phone while the photo was taken. Fans pointed out that the picture was taken at Prada Vancouver Alberni St.

Kim Go-eun, on the other hand, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from a photoshoot. The actor was seen wearing a white gown while her attention was on the camera. She shared the picture with a white heart. Her The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Yong-ji showered Kim Go-eun with love. She took to the comments section and wrote, "Oh Eonni" with a white heart.

Also Read: Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun starred together in The King: Eternal Monarch in 2020. The series, which was the actor's comeback after his military discharge, will mark a year since its release in April. The duo's chemistry on the show was loved long after it ended.

Back in November, the two stars reunited with fellow cast members of the show for a meal. In the pictures shared from the reunion, Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae, and Kim Yong-ji were all smiles as they sat on a table full of a mouthwatering spread.