Lisa Hochstein finally settles divorce with ex-husband Lenny, reveals why she ‘still wears’ their engagement ring

Lisa Hochstein still seems to be stuck in her past, despite moving on with a new man. In her latest interview, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star opened up about the ring that her ex-husband Lenny Hochstein gave to her. Lisa Hochstein and Lenny have successfully finalised their divorce.(Instagram)

Speaking to Page Six, she confessed she is still holding on to the precious jewelry item that she got from Lenny. The admission comes amidst reports that she has finalised divorce from Lenny two years after split.

Lisa wants to give her ring to …

During Bravo Fan Fest Miami on Saturday, the Bravolebrity admitted to wearing her former engagement ring on her “middle finger”.

“Because, you know, it’s a nice piece of jewelry,” she stressed. “And one day I want to give it to my daughter. So for now, it looks nice on [my middle] finger.”

Lisa then went on to say that her other hand “feels very bare” due to the ring, implying that she would love it if boyfriend Jody Glidden proposes to her and offers her another ring to wear.

Lisa and her ex-husband share two children together -- a 3-year-old daughter named Elle and an 8-year-old boy named Logan, as per Page Six. However, the plastic surgeon unexpectedly filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage. This led to a legal struggle that has cost Lisa “tens of thousands of dollars in attorney's fees.”

Speaking about her expensive divorce in April, she said, “It truly saddens me that Lenny has caused me to have to spend tens of thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees that should have been conserved for our children.”

Also Read: ‘Congrats to my current husband and his mistress’: Lisa Hochstein mocks spouse Lenny for getting engaged while married

A look at Lenny and Lisa's ongoing divorce

Lisa and Lenny have successfully finalised their divorce.

Adriana de Moura, Lisa's co-star on “RHOM,” made the announcement at the Bravo Fan Fest event in Miami.

A judge approved the divorce settlement on November 15, as per the court records People was able to obtain.

According to the agreement, Lenny was obligated to provide Lisa with $15,000 a month in child support for their two children. He would be required to pay Elle $10,000 a month after Logan turns 18. In addition, Lenny requested that the judge allow the children to spend "frequent time sharing" and pledged to “fully provide for all of the children's needs.”

Lenny was also mandated to provide Lisa with spouse assistance in line with the prenuptial agreement that the former couple had signed.

Meanwhile, Lisa has been happily dating Glidden for more than a year.