‘Congrats to my current husband and his mistress’: Lisa Hochstein mocks spouse Lenny for getting engaged while married

Lisa Hochstein mocked her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein after he announced his engagement to Katharina Mazepa. Lenny reportedly popped the question to his girlfriend of one year, although he is still legally married to Lisa. Lisa Hochstein (L) mocked her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein (R) after he announced his engagement to Katharina Mazepa (R) (lisahochstein/Instagram, lennyhochstein/Instagram)

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” Lisa wrote on her Instagram story. She also went on to slam Lenny’s mother Marina Hochstein, who took a dig at her while congratulating her son on his engagement to Katharina.

(lisahochstein/Instagram)

“On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever,” Lenny shared on Instagram, posting a series of photos of himself and Katharina. Marina wrote in the comments section of the post, “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations”.

Lisa blasted Maria, saying on her Instagram story, “What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother. How disgusting.”

(lisahochstein/Instagram)

‘Their love story has blossomed into a beautiful union’

Meanwhile, in a statement to Page Six, Katharina’s manager at ‘The Inferno Agency’ said, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of a truly extraordinary couple, Katharina and Lenny. Their love story has blossomed into a beautiful union, filled with passion, understanding and unwavering commitment. As they embark on this journey together, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for their future filled with love, light & happiness.”

Lisa had previously claimed Lenny, a plastic surgeon, cheated on her with Katharina. Lenny, however, denied the accusations. After Lenny and Lisa split, they continued to be involved in a divorce battle. They share two children together – son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

In April, a judge ruled that Lenny had to pay the mother of his kids $8,000 per month in temporary support. Three months later, they were reportedly close to settling their divorce. The couple has been married for as many as 12 years.

