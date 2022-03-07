Lock Upp: Sara Khan complains that Shivam Sharma is making her feel 'uncomfortable': 'Aap extreme ja rahe hain'. Watch

In a promo video from the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, television actor Sara Khan is seen telling her fellow contestant Shivam Sharma, that he is making her feel “uncomfortable.” Shivam is seen chanting “She loves me, she loves me not” in another part of the video. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities are put together in a lock-up for months. (Read More: Lock Upp: Chakrapani is evicted, an upset Kangana tells him 'You have set a wrong example in my jail')

The video starts with Sara telling Shivam, "Aap extreme ja rahe hain. Mein uncomfortable hoti hun. Mein chahti hun aap isko serious na banayein (You are going to an extreme and I am feeling uncomfortable with all this. Please don't make it a serious thing on the show)."

At one point, Shivam is seen having a conversation with his fellow contestant Tehseen Poonawalla. He says, "Faisla jo bhi ho manzoor hona chahiye. Jang ho ya ishq ho bharpoor hona chhaiye (Whatever is the decision it should be approved. Whether it is a war or love, it should be at its best)."

Another contestant, Munawar Faruqui is heard telling Shivam and Sara, "Ek tarfa mohabbat ke kisse mujhe matt sunao, meine uske baad khud se bhi mohabbat nahi ki (Don't tell me one-sided love stories because when I was in this situation, I never loved myself back after that)." To which Shivam replies, "Kya baat hai. Yeh perfect baith gaya (This fits the situation)."

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut and was premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, 2022.

