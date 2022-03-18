Lock Upp's Sara Khan reveals ex-husband Ali Mercchant cheated on her with a spa worker: I gave him more than 350 chances

Lock Upp contestant Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Mercchant entered the show last week. Ali and Sara got married on Bigg Boss season 4 in 2010 and filed for divorce after two months. In the last episode of Lock Upp, Sara has revealed that she gave Ali several chances before she filed for divorce. She said that Ali cheated on her with a woman who used to work at her spa. (Also Read: Lock Upp: Sara Khan asks ex-husband Ali Mercchant to not talk about their past on the show: ‘12 saal ho gaye…’)

In Thursday's episode of Lock Upp, Sara was seen telling co-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra that she tried giving Ali several chances but he failed her. She said, "He keeps trying all the time and that is annoying. That’s when the disrespect comes in. I have given him chances all the time. Every time I have given him a chance, I have caught him. I have caught each of his lies. In three and half years I have given him 350 chances because he was my first and obviously you just don’t let it go. And to come out of it, I took four and half years to move on in my life.”

She then revealed how Ali cheated on her with someone who used to work at her spa. "I had a spa in Lokhandwala with my partners. He was also involved in it. There was this assistant manager he appointed. I got to know about them. That’s when I thought, with my workers? This is extreme. I thought that was it."

Sara and Ali entered the reality show Bigg Boss 4 together in 2010 and got married on-air after Ali proposed to Sara. The two separated after two months. At that time, it was said that the duo was paid a sum of ₹50 Lakh to get married in the Bigg Boss' house, but the channel denied it.

Talking about her separation, in an old interview with DNA, Sara said, “My marriage turned out to be a nightmare. I am deeply hurt by his behaviour. I gave him a thousand chances before I called off the relationship. But now we are separated and I believe in the saying that all that happens, happens for good. I don’t want to look back. I want to look forward to doing better work than before.”

