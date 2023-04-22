‘I was waiting for her…’, Love Is Blind's Marshall Glaze reveals shocking reason why he didn't get intimate with Jackie

In a shocking interview on The Viall Files, Marshall Glaze spilled the beans on why he refused to be intimate with Jackie Bonds on the hit reality show, Love Is Blind. Glaze, who gained a huge following on Instagram after the show, claims that Jackie demanded he become more aggressive in the bedroom, but he was waiting for her to heal from a feminine issue before getting intimate.

Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds in Love is Blind Season 4.(Netflix)

Glaze also shared that he thought Jackie was joking at first about him not being manly enough, but she was, in fact, serious.

Glaze went on to discuss the demise of his relationship with Bonds, citing her partying and drinking habits in Mexico, and her lack of respect for him as a man. He also revealed that he was doing all the cooking, cleaning, and initiating communication in their relationship.

Since the split, Jackie has moved on with Josh Demas, while Glaze has been dating around and is currently exploring a private relationship. Despite their breakup, Glaze has no hard feelings towards Bonds and even denied reports that he wanted his engagement ring back to propose to another woman.

Love Is Blind fans will surely be shocked by Glaze's revelations and eager to see what comes next for the reality star.

