Love Island USA season 8 winners revealed: Google AI Overview wrongly names Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt before finale

An hour before the Love Island USA season 8 finale, some viewers claimed that Google AI Overview appeared to show Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt as the winners. This sparked speculation that the finale outcome may have been revealed early.

Google AI Overview sparks winner speculation

Google has named Aniya and Carl as the winners of Love Island USA season 8 ahead. (Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

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As the season 8 finale aired on July 12, four couples remained in the competition for the $100,000 grand prize.

Before the official announcement, screenshots and online discussions claimed that Google AI Overview had listed Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt as the winning couple.

However, the AI-generated result did not match the official finale outcome.

During the finale, host Ariana Madix announced that Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff received the most votes.

The runner-up couple were Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt.

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea came in third, and Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse were in last place

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The final couples competing for the grand prize were Trinity and Bryce, Aniya and Carl, Kayda and Zach, and Melanie and Sincere.

As per THR, though Trinity and Bryce seemed like an unlikely match at first, appearing to be more friends than lovers, their relationship actually became a slow burn, developing throughout the season. Once Casa Amor arrived, their true feelings finally came to the surface during the show's ultimate relationship test.

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When they finally got reunited, they remained a power couple, eventually making it official as girlfriend and boyfriend before the show ended.

Also Read: How much do Love Island USA contestants get paid? Inside reported villa earnings

What do the winners get?

While the goal of Love Island USA is to explore connections and create a meaningful relationship, there is also a monetary prize.

After just four couples remain in the final episode, American fans vote for the couple they'd like to win the $100,000 prize. Unless one member of the winning couple chooses to take the funds for themself, they split the money. However, since the prize is considered taxable income, the winners have to pay federal and state income taxes on it.

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In addition to finding love on Love Island USA, many contestants also find fame and exposure with millions of new social media followers, along with brand deals, acting gigs, modeling jobs and spots on other reality TV shows.