Love on your mind? Binge watch dating reality TV shows with your lover in US from Love Is Blind to Love Island

Love Is Blind 3 was the most controversial and intense dating season. Colleen and Matt Bolton got married on the show, which was the most unexpected wedding fans witnessed. Although Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez had a strong bond in the pods, their relationship faced its first obstacle when Bartise confessed of having feelings for Raven Ross. The two had a discussion about abortion, during which Nancy expressed her preference for a child with a disability, while Bartise revealed that he was not interested. (Also read: The Masked Singer 2023: All you should need to know about Season 9 from format, contestants, judges, costumes to timings)

Some of the most popular dating TV shows include, Love Is Blind, Love Island, Too Hot To Handle, Dating Naked, Are You The One, Married At First Sight, The Millionaire Matchmaker among others. Each of these shows has its own unique format and premise, but they all centre around the idea of finding love. Here's the complete list of dating shows which you cannot afford to miss while finding love and forming connections with your partners:

Love is Blind

Love Island is a popular dating show, featuring a group of singles who live together in a villa and must couple up with each other to stay on the show. Viewers vote for their favorite couples, and those who don't receive enough votes are at risk of being eliminated. As the show progresses, new contestants are introduced, creating even more drama and tension.

Love Island

Love Island is a reality dating TV show that has taken the world by storm. The contestants are often seen engaging in heated arguments, jealous behavior, and shocking betrayals as they navigate the highs and lows of dating in front of the cameras. The aim of the show is for the contestants to form romantic relationships with each other and ultimately find true love. While the show has its critics, it remains a popular guilty pleasure for many viewers who are hooked on the show's romantic storylines and addictive drama.

Dating Naked

Dating Naked was a reality dating TV show that premiered in 2014 and aired on VH1 for three seasons. The show featured contestants who went on dates while completely naked, with the aim of forming a romantic connection without the distraction of physical appearances.

Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot to Handle is a unique dating show that puts contestants in a villa with the caveat that they can't engage in any sexual activity. Each time a contestant breaks the rules, money is deducted from the grand prize, creating high stakes and tension.

Are You The One?

Are You the One? is a reality dating TV show that premiered on MTV in 2014 and has since become a fan favorite. The twist? Group of singles have only have ten attempts to correctly identify all of their matches, and if they are successful, each contestant receives a share of the prize money.

Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight is a reality dating TV show that has gained a lot of attention and popularity since its premiere in 2014. The show is based on the premise that a group of singles who have been unlucky in love are matched with a partner through a series of psychological tests and interviews, and then married without ever having met each other. Isn't this interesting?

