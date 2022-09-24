Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit, Amruta Khanvilkar dance to Dola Re Dola, Karan Johar calls it 'best moment'

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The actor recently joined participant Amruta Khanvilkar and her choreographer on stage to dance to her hit song Dola Re Dola from the film Devdas. Madhuri was in a colourful striped gown as she joined the two dancers, who were in white and red sarees paired with traditional jewellery, as worn by Madhuri in the original song. Also read: When Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla matched steps on Ghoonghat Ki Aadh Se on Dance Deewane 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watching the three of them dance together to the song, filmmaker, and co-judge, Karan Johar said, “Abhi tak Jhalak ka best moment (best moment of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa till now).” Nora Fatehi is the third judge on the show.

As Colors TV shared the promo of the upcoming weekend episode on Instagram, fans asked if Amruta's choreographer Pratik Utekar has been replaced by Ashish. Pratik is Amruta's choreographer on the show but the actor was joined by Ashish Patil for the Dola Re Dola performance. Ashish too decked up in a saree and jewellery, just like Amruta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Madhuri is also gearing up for the release of her Prime Video film, Maja Maa. It is a story about a loving mother, who unwittingly becomes a hurdle in her son's marriage plans and contests societal norms. Madhuri plays Pallavi, a woman who is the backbone of her middle class family. She plays the wife of Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao in the film. It is directed by Anand Tiwari and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.

“This film has everything that a Bollywood film has, like laughter, gravitas and all the ingredients of a potboiler. It has lovely songs and foot tapping music," said Madhuri about the film. She said her character in the film is “resilient” and her “strength of conviction” is what attracted her to the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON