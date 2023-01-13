Madhuri Dixit dances to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai on Indian Idol 13; fans are in awe of her 'thumkas'. Watch

Madhuri Dixit appeared on Indian Idol 13. The actor was seen dancing on the show after she made a grand entry amid cheers from the audience. On Friday, Sony Entertainment Television released a promo of the upcoming weekend special episodes featuring Madhuri, where the actor danced to her 90s hit song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. Madhuri was joined by a couple of Indian Idol 13 contestants on stage, where they danced together. Also read: Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani girl Ayesha’s viral dance, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. Watch

Madhuri appeared on the singing reality show for a special called 'Celebrating Madhuri Dixit', where she enjoyed performances by the contestants, who sang her famous songs, including Ek Do Teen and Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar, among others. Sharing a video of Madhuri dancing on the Indian Idol 13 stage, the channel wrote on Instagram, "Madhuri aur contestants ne milke lagaya thumka! Dekhna na bhule, Indian Idol 13 ka 'Celebrating Madhuri', Saturday-Sunday raat 8 baje (Madhuri and the contestants danced together. Don't forget to watch Indian Idol's Madhuri special on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm)."

In the clip, the actor, who wore a yellow ethnic outfit, gave a beautiful dance performance. Indian Idol judge Himesh Reshammiya looked mesmerised as he saw her perform on stage. A fan commented on the promo, "Bahut sundar (very beautiful)." Others could not get enough of Madhuri's 'thumkas (dance moves)'.

Having trained in kathak since a young age, Madhuri is known for her effortless and graceful dance moves in her various films. From her song Ek Do Teen in Tezaab (1988) and Didi Tera Devar Deewana in Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994) to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Ghagra with Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri has been known for her dancing skills, and is considered one of the best dancers in Bollywood. She was recently seen as a judge on the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis.

Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 film Maja Ma. Directed by Anand Tiwari, it also featured Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. The film had premiered on October 6 on Prime Video.

