Entertainment / Tv / Madhuri Dixit grooves to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on Dance Deewane 3 sets, fans shower their love. Watch
Madhuri Dixit grooves to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on Dance Deewane 3 sets, fans shower their love. Watch

Madhuri Dixit shared a video clip where she is seen dancing to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Watch.
ANI
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit shows off her dance moves on classic Bollywood song, Kajra Mohabbat Wala.

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit treated fans with a special video of her grooving to the popular song Kajra Mohabbat Wala, by Shashaa Tirupati on Sunday.

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip where she can be seen performing to the popular song on the sets of Dance Deewane 3.

In the video shared by the Kalank actor, she could be seen giving priceless expressions while lip-syncing to the song.

Clad in a dark blue suit, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous, in subtle makeup with her hair tied into a ponytail. To accessorise the look, the veteran actor wore matching jewellery inclusive of jhumkas and bangles.

Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to meme calling Manika Batra ‘more beautiful’ than ‘woke actors’ like her, Taapsee Pannu

Within hours of posting the video clip, scores of the Madhuri's fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire stuck emoticons for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

madhuri dixit kalank dance deewane

