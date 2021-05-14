Home / Entertainment / Tv / Madhuri Dixit remembers late choreographer Saroj Khan scolding her: 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'
tv

Madhuri Dixit remembers late choreographer Saroj Khan scolding her: 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'

Madhuri Dixit has remembered the late choreographer Saroj Khan. On Dance Deewane 3, she was moved to tears by a performance honouring her and Saroj.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to the late Saroj Khan.

Actor Madhuri Dixit remembered the late choreographer Saroj Khan on Dance Deewane 3 and was moved to tears by a performance honouring her and Saroj, who died last year.

When host Bharti Singh asked if she was ever scolded by Saroj, Madhuri replied, "Hann khaayi hai daat bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daat diya kyuki main ro padi kyuki mere director ne mujhe daat diya tha. Toh mere aankhon mein aansun aagaye the aur woh daatti hai, 'Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone nahi kabhi life mein'. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up and she said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'... I miss her a lot)."

She added that she learnt a lot from the late choreographer -- expressions, movements, finesse, looking presentable in front of the camera, and dancing skills. Calling her an embodiment of female empowerment, Madhuri stated that when Saroj started her career she established herself as 'masterji' in the film industry at a time when it was dominated by male choreographers.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta's Bhavya Gandhi pays tribute to father, calls him reason behind 'everything great and good in my life'

The actor celebrates her birthday on May 15, and two contestants -- Pallavi Tolye and Siza Roy -- dedicated their performance of Tabaah Ho Gaye from the 2019 film Kalank to her. The song was Madhuri's last collaboration with Saroj.

After Saroj's death, Madhuri had shared her condolences. Their partnership led to some iconic dance numbers such as Ek Do Teen to Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Dola Re Dola.

Actor Madhuri Dixit remembered the late choreographer Saroj Khan on Dance Deewane 3 and was moved to tears by a performance honouring her and Saroj, who died last year.

When host Bharti Singh asked if she was ever scolded by Saroj, Madhuri replied, "Hann khaayi hai daat bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daat diya kyuki main ro padi kyuki mere director ne mujhe daat diya tha. Toh mere aankhon mein aansun aagaye the aur woh daatti hai, 'Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone nahi kabhi life mein'. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up and she said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'... I miss her a lot)."

She added that she learnt a lot from the late choreographer -- expressions, movements, finesse, looking presentable in front of the camera, and dancing skills. Calling her an embodiment of female empowerment, Madhuri stated that when Saroj started her career she established herself as 'masterji' in the film industry at a time when it was dominated by male choreographers.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta's Bhavya Gandhi pays tribute to father, calls him reason behind 'everything great and good in my life'

The actor celebrates her birthday on May 15, and two contestants -- Pallavi Tolye and Siza Roy -- dedicated their performance of Tabaah Ho Gaye from the 2019 film Kalank to her. The song was Madhuri's last collaboration with Saroj.

After Saroj's death, Madhuri had shared her condolences. Their partnership led to some iconic dance numbers such as Ek Do Teen to Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Dola Re Dola.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit birthday madhuri dixit nene pics madhuri dixit nene fashion madhuri dixit film madhuri dixit films dance deewane saroj khan saroj khan dead sri reddy on saroj khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma says Aamir Khan felt 'betrayed' by him after Rangeela: 'I don't have any bad blood, neither does he'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:40 AM IST
bollywood

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan-Prabhudeva's yet another cringeworthy watch

UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:16 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message

Bakery puts suspect’s image on cookies after robbery, post goes viral

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP