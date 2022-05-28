Mahhi Vij says daughter Tara is very independent: ‘I don't make her do anything’

When it comes to Mahhi Vij’s parenting style, the actor said she’s her daughter Tara’s biggest supporter. The actor said her toddler knows a thing or two taking care of herself from a very young age. Tara not only started eating her own food, but also potty-trained herself, without much help from her parents. Mahhi’s daughter Tara is three. Read more: Kartik Aaryan exchanges flying kisses with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara; Kiara Advani bonds with her

Mahhi and her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali had their first child together, Tara, in August, 2019. Earlier in May, at Baba Siddiqui’s star-studded iftar party in Mumbai, Tara was seen having a sweet interaction with actor Salman Khan, as her parents watched on.

Speaking about how Tara displayed an independent streak from the start, Mahhi says, “She started eating on her own after noticing me and her father eat ourselves. I never taught her that. In fact, she would walk into the washroom on her own whenever she had to go. You can say that she has potty-trained herself. The choice to not wear a diaper anymore was also hers. And I am not complaining."

Mahhi says she is not the ‘typical mother’ who will make her child ‘do thing’. The actor, who often shares videos and photos of Tara on social media, wants her daughter to ‘learn on her own’. She shares that she lets her daughter decide how she wants to spend her time. “If she tells me 'Mumma I want to colour, I let her do that. If she says she wants to eat something, I give it to her,'” she says. The actor adds that she gives her daughter as much freedom as a three-year-old should be given.

Speaking on how she wants Tara to continue growing on her own, without depending on others, Mahhi adds, "I want Tara to learn and be street-smart. I do not want to give her everything gift-wrapped and hand-delivered. It is obvious for every parent to feel that their child deserves the moon. There is nothing wrong with that as long as the child values it and makes attempts to achieve it."

