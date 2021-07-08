Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa: See first glimpse of the shorts from upcoming Netflix anthology

Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa is gearing up for its world premiere on Netflix this August. Ahead of its grand release, some pictures from the anthology – which features nine stories- surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Last October, Netflix its maiden collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on the upcoming Tamil anthology film Navarasa, which features nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya, Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

Navarasa marks the reunion of Suriya and filmmaker Gautham Menon after a decade for a short titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru. A picture from this short – featuring Suriya and Prayaga Martin seen sharing an earphone and listening to music - has gone viral on social media.

As per a poster shared by Netflix last year, nine filmmakers who will be part of this project are Priyadarshan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad and Arvind Swami.

Bejoy Nambiar directed short is titled Ethiri, and it stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Yogi Babu stars in the lead of Summer of 92, a short directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. It is apparently based on a true story.

Karthick Naren’s project, a sci-fi drama, is titled Project Agni. It stars Arvind Swami and Prasanna in the lead roles. Atharvaa Murali stars in the short titled Thunintha Pin, which has been directed by Sarjun.

Arvind Swami makes his directorial debut with a short titled Rowthiram, which stars Rythvika in the role of a cop in the lead. In Rathindran Prasad directorial Inmai, Siddharth and Parvathy join hands for the first time.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Peace is reportedly based on LTTE, and it stars Bobby Simhaa and Gautham Menon in key roles. Vasanth directed Payasam stars Delhi Ganesh and Rohini as the lead characters.