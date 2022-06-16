Masterchef Australia’s Sarah Todd on her dish leading to desis go crazy: Hope Indians are proud that their humble Bhel Puri is getting the recognition

A recent episode of Masterchef Australia led to desi Twitteratis being awestruck. The reason being their snack food Bhel Puri not only winning acclaim on the international platform but the judges going gaga over the ‘complex flavours’.

A Twitter user named Pratyasha Rath shared a tweet talking about the incident and the comment section was flooded with memes. Rath’s tweet read, “Someone made Bhel Puri in Masterchef Australia and the judges were like— ‘You packed such complex flavours into this and the raw onions were amazing and how did you manage to do this in 10 minutes!” In no time, Rath’s tweet received almost thirty thousand likes and three thousand retweets. Bhel Puri not only became a hot topic of conversation on social media, but also made several headlines.

A staple snack for most Indians, bhel puri has never got such recognition. The fact that a bhel puri vendor packs in all flavours in lesser time isn’t nearly appreciated enough and deserves praise. However, netizens found the situation hilarious and couldn’t stop pointing out that their local street food made it to an international platform and how funny the situation was.

One user @CynLann wrote, “Once they had made Khandvi and were calling it pasta or something. there is a Gujju woman running a restaurant in australia and she taught them how. Her “pasta” is very famous and her restaurant is always booked.”

Another @SayWilt wrote, “And the bhel puri wale bhaiya will prepare it in 1 minute” , and “So basically we are having a masterchef level dish every evening at just Rs.20,” read another tweet .

There were some who applauded the dish getting the limelight. One user @sganesh181 tweeted, “Bhel Puri is an amazing dish and has fab flavour .. Incredible that she made it in 10 minutes .. Indian cuisine is fantastic and we Indians do not appreciate it enough .”.

Chef Sarah Todd who made the Bhel Puri on the show, is unfazed by the judges’ reaction. Todd has not followed much of the memes that went viral just a few days ago. However, she is receiving several messages from her fellow Indians. “I hope Indians are proud that their humble Bhel Puri is getting the recognition as the flavour bomb it is. How could they (the judges) not love it. Bhel Puri is popular street food and I have eaten it many times in India. I wasn’t surprised to hear the reaction from the judges. in fact, I expected it. I lost my mind eating it for the first time too," she shares.

She adds, “Hopefully, Aussies will now start making Bhel Puri for breakfast or morning snacks. It may be tasty, but it is also nutritious. Every country has unique dishes that are so common that we take them for granted, but it doesn’t mean they are any less impressive.”