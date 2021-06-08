Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Matthew Goode to play The Godfather producer Robert Evans in Paramount's The Offer series
tv

Matthew Goode to play The Godfather producer Robert Evans in Paramount's The Offer series

The Offer is based on producer Al Ruddy's experiences during making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Actors Matthew Goode and Allen Leech pose together.( Reuters)

Actor Matthew Goode has been tapped to star as Robert Evans, producer of The Godfather in The Offer, a limited series based on the making of the iconic film.

The Offer is based on producer Al Ruddy's experiences during making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo.

The Godfather won three Oscars — best picture, best adapted screenplay and best actor for Marlon Brando. It's widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

According to Deadline, the 10-episode series hails from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin.

Also read: Yami Gautam’s wedding planner reveals details of ceremonies, says he made arrangements on one-day notice

Actor Miles Teller recently came on board to play Ruddy in the series, replacing Armie Hammer in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Armie.

Miles and Al are serving as executive producers on The Offer, alongside Leslie Grief of Hatfields & McCoys.

Dexter Fletcher is slated to direct the first and last blocks of the series. He will also be is executive producing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hollywood marlon brando francis ford coppola armie hammer

Related Stories

tv

Mini Mathur reveals why she won’t return to Indian Idol as host: ‘Can’t be handling a toddler again’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:34 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts glowing no-makeup selfie after ‘beautiful trek’. See it here

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:29 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?

Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

Paleontologists unearth one of the largest new species of dinosaur in Australia

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP