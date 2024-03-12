MC Stan alerts fans after his YouTube account Gets hacked: 'Sabr karo thoda'

MC Stan needs no introduction as the rapper enjoys a major fan base who often support him during stage shows and new music video releases. On Tuesday, he notified his fans through Instagram Stories about a scam. He confirmed that his YouTube account has been hacked. (Also read: Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan: Street rapper from Pune, who started singing at 12) MC Stan alerts fans regarding internet scam.

MC Stan warns his fans about scam

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene yaar sabr karo thoda!! @youtubeindia My yt channel is hacked! (Fam, someone has hacked my YouTube channel. I don't know what the problem is. Please be patient for a while.)”

He then shared a picture of his YouTube video and pointing at the scam and added, “Alert!! QR code scan mat karna aur konsi link pe jaana mat click karna kuchh bhi ho scam ho sakta hai. Public konsi linkk pe click mat karna (Alert. Please do not scan the QR code and refrain from clicking at any link as this could be a scam. Public, please don't click on any link).” There have not been any further reports about the account hacking or the possibility of an online scam so far.

MC Stan via his Instagram Stories.

Stan's real name is Altaf Shaikh and he initially became popular for his track ‘Basti Ka Hasti’. A street rapper from Pune, MC Stan first began his music journey at the age of 12. Some of his initial and popular songs include Wata and Khuja Mat. He shot to fame after participating and winning Bigg Boss 16, the popular reality show hosted by actor Salman Khan. The rapper later also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a panelist.

