 MC Stan alerts fans after his YouTube account gets hacked - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / TV / MC Stan alerts fans after his YouTube account Gets hacked: 'Sabr karo thoda'

MC Stan alerts fans after his YouTube account Gets hacked: 'Sabr karo thoda'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 12, 2024 07:49 PM IST

MC Stan warned his followers about a scam after his YouTube account got hacked.

MC Stan needs no introduction as the rapper enjoys a major fan base who often support him during stage shows and new music video releases. On Tuesday, he notified his fans through Instagram Stories about a scam. He confirmed that his YouTube account has been hacked. (Also read: Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan: Street rapper from Pune, who started singing at 12)

MC Stan alerts fans regarding internet scam.
MC Stan alerts fans regarding internet scam.

MC Stan warns his fans about scam

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene yaar sabr karo thoda!! @youtubeindia My yt channel is hacked! (Fam, someone has hacked my YouTube channel. I don't know what the problem is. Please be patient for a while.)”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He then shared a picture of his YouTube video and pointing at the scam and added, “Alert!! QR code scan mat karna aur konsi link pe jaana mat click karna kuchh bhi ho scam ho sakta hai. Public konsi linkk pe click mat karna (Alert. Please do not scan the QR code and refrain from clicking at any link as this could be a scam. Public, please don't click on any link).” There have not been any further reports about the account hacking or the possibility of an online scam so far.

 

MC Stan via his Instagram Stories.
MC Stan via his Instagram Stories.

Stan's real name is Altaf Shaikh and he initially became popular for his track ‘Basti Ka Hasti’. A street rapper from Pune, MC Stan first began his music journey at the age of 12. Some of his initial and popular songs include Wata and Khuja Mat. He shot to fame after participating and winning Bigg Boss 16, the popular reality show hosted by actor Salman Khan. The rapper later also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a panelist.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On