Meghan Markle gives her coat worth 3 lakh to a mother holding baby, fans call her 'queen of kindness'. Watch

Prince Harry and his former actor-wife Meghan Markle on Friday made their first joint public appearance since quitting royal life and moving to North America two years ago. In a video shared online, Meghan is seen giving her coat to a woman accompanying the Sussexes with her child. Since the video of the exchange went viral on the internet, people have been praising Meghan for her kind gesture. Also Read: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share first photo of daughter Lilibet on Christmas card, son Archie is all grown-up

In a video shared by an internet user on Twitter, Meghan was seen wrapping her coat around the woman's baby.

Meghan wraps her coat on a baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/IxrRUpJjHp — Sussexes❤️👑🐼🌸 (@Sussex98) April 15, 2022

Another person tweeted, “That is so lovely Meghan Markle offer woman her coat to keep that woman's baby to feel warm not feel cold.” Sharing a news article, one wrote, “Moment Meghan Markle gave her £3,080 ( ₹3,08,038) Max Mara coat to a Team Netherlands competitor so she could keep her newborn warm on Invictus Games yellow carpet,” while another one called her the “queen of kindness.”

One shared a video of Meghan walking with the woman and her baby, and wrote, “En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family—one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn. Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm.”

En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family—one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn. Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm. pic.twitter.com/mVDbg0sSgH — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 15, 2022

The Sussexes attended an evening reception in the Dutch city of The Hague for the Invictus Games, a day after a visit with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in Britain on Thursday. The Invictus Games will end on April 22.

Harry, who served with the British army in Afghanistan, founded the event for disabled military veterans, that starts on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Thursday met Queen Elizabeth, who will celebrate her 96th birthday in a few days, at Windsor Castle.

Last month, Harry and Meghan were criticised by British tabloids for skipping Prince Philip's memorial service in Westminster Abbey. Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died last April just weeks short of his 100th birthday.

(With inputs from AFP)

