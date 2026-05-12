Meghan Markle shares a look inside Archie and Lilibet's Disneyland adventure, family time with Prince Harry, mom Doria

Meghan Markle seems to be living out her very own Disney fairytale. The Duchess of Sussex recently visited Disneyland with her family and shared glimpses of the trip on her Instagram account. From the looks of it, the royal family had an absolute blast while enjoying their time at the iconic California theme park.

Meghan Markle had a fun time in Disneyland with her kids.(Instagram)

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Meghan shared a carousel post on May 12, offering an inside look into her family time at Disneyland. She was accompanied by her two children, Archie and Lilibet, her husband Prince Harry, and her mother Doria Ragland. The pictures were shared just a day after Mother’s Day, although it remains unclear whether the royal family was celebrating the occasion at the theme park or if the visit took place on a different day.

A look inside the Royal Family’s time in Disneyland

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{{^usCountry}} The lead image captures a heartwarming moment between the duchess and her mother, as Meghan gives Doria a kiss on the cheek while both sport Mickey Mouse ears. Just behind them, her two children can be seen playing while clutching bunches of Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons, set against the serene backdrop of a lake beyond black iron railings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lead image captures a heartwarming moment between the duchess and her mother, as Meghan gives Doria a kiss on the cheek while both sport Mickey Mouse ears. Just behind them, her two children can be seen playing while clutching bunches of Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons, set against the serene backdrop of a lake beyond black iron railings. {{/usCountry}}

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Another image shows Meghan, dressed in a white shirt, walking hand-in-hand with her children through the California Adventure park, captured from behind. In another sweet moment, Lilibet is seen being embraced by one of the costumed Disney princesses as the duchess shares a laugh with Archie nearby. A separate close-up photograph captures the little girl warmly hugging a costumed Cinderella.

Other images offer glimpses into Archie and Lilibet’s adventure aboard the Storybook Land Canal Boats ride, with the siblings gazing out at fairytale castles and landscaped bridges while seated in an orange-and-mint-green boat. The carousel concludes with a heartwarming shot from behind of Meghan, Prince Harry, and their daughter strolling through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Meghan can be seen warmly looking up at Harry, while a costumed Stormtrooper and Darth Vader stand in the background. The duchess kept the caption simple, adding only a red heart.

Prince Archie’s 7th birthday

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Another possible reason behind the royal family’s visit to Disneyland could have been little Archie’s seventh birthday on May 6, which fell just a few days before Mother’s Day. To mark the occasion, Meghan had shared a touching post on Instagram celebrating her and Prince Harry’s eldest child. She captioned it, “7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy.”

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The couple welcomed Archie in May 2019. Interestingly, according to Page Six, the family also celebrated Lilibet’s birthday at Disneyland last year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed Lilibet in June 2021, after stepping down from their roles within the British royal family and relocating to California.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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