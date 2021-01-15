IND USA
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been happily married since 2018.
Milind Soman gets asked if chances of cheating on much younger wife are less. Here's his reply

Actor Milind Soman, who is married to Ankita Konwar, is often asked questions about their 26 years age difference.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:53 AM IST

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has often addressed the vast age difference between him and his wife Ankita Konwar in interviews but the questions keep cropping up. In a recent one, Milind was asked about being married to a much younger partner and if it decreased the chances of cheating on them.

Milind, who is 26 years senior to Ankita, said that there are far more important things in a relationship than sex. He added that people cheat on their partners or stray away from relationships when they do not get enough emotional support that they need.

"I think it has to do with the person, and what is important to you. The relationship is not about sex really, it's about the relationship itself. It is something that is satisfying. I don't think sex is all that important, it's the relationship that is important. The closeness is important. The warmth is important. The sharing is important. If you don't have that in a relationship, it's not one. You might have great sex, but it's not a relationship. I think people stray when they don't get the emotional support they need to lead their life," Milind told Rediff.com.

Earlier in a promotional video for a toothpaste brand, Milind had addressed the age gap, saying that it was the same difference as between him and his mother. Milind said in the video, “There is a big age difference, (26 years, Ankita chips in) So it is the difference between my age and my mother’s age.”

“Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society,” Milind had added.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside her cosy, quirky blue bedroom as she works on Unfinished audiobook

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018. They both are fitness lovers and often shared pictures and videos from their long runs.

