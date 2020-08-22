Milind Soman’s wife Ankita pens note about hate she received on their 26-year age difference: ‘Some said I was 12 when we met’

bollywood

Actor and model Milind Soman’s wife, Ankita Konwar, has written a post detailing the online attacks that were directed at the couple about their age difference. Ankita wrote that they got through it by having a good laugh and staying positive.

“Throwback to a time when people decided I was 16 (or 18 at times, depending on their mood) and brewed all kinds of crazy stories around me and my then boyfriend/now husband,” she began her Instagram post. “Some even went up to say that I must have been 12 when he met me since they ‘heard from somewhere’ that we have been together for 4 years already,” she added.

Ankita, who married Milind in 2018, continued, “So let me just put it this way, people will talk because most of them lack common sense. Also some of them have absolutely nothing better to do than speak less of someone else online because they clearly lack courage and self respect. And most of these people have never experienced love in their lives. They need help; mentally, physically, spiritually. But never get it because of their attitudes and the environment they probably live in. So next time you hear something bad about yourself or see a hate comment, just understand that they are taking out their frustration by believing and saying something less of you. In a way, you’re still helping them. But please don’t start an argument with them because that’s what they want, attention. Because they have been so deprived of it. They will always believe you are doing what you’re doing only for attention, however good that may be. You see, they can only see their own reflection in you. They only understand the world they have seen so far. Where they’ve been hurt, wounded and never healed. Their parents probably could never teach them what is good behaviour or right from wrong. It is impossible for them to believe that ‘good’ can actually exist, love actually exists. So just keep yourself away from all this negativity and don’t take them seriously. Blocking is always a good option too. And hope they heal. So that the world is a better place someday.”

About how she dealt with all the negativity at the time, Ankita wrote that she and Milind “laughed at every trash of a news article or every hate comment together.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times Brunch, Ankita had said previously, “Age is nothing but a number. When we fall in love, we connect with someone mentally, spiritually and physically. We love their very essence. So no matter how old or how young we stay, we will always have that.”

