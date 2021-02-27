Mohit Malik: ‘Don’t like people telling me bachche ho gaye, lag gayi tumhari’
Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited. “The thought makes me anxious but more excited,” says the actor, who is expecting his first child with wife, actor Addite Shirwaikar Malik.
The couple is in the middle of shifting houses and are simultaneously preparing for the arrival of the little one. “Addite is busy making and decorating baby nursery, and I have been busy reading books about parenting. I have been making pointers in a diary for Addite to read as well. I am gaining knowledge and now waiting for the practical. She likes to watch and listen more, but I like to read because this area needs expertise and unless we know the basics, we can’t act [as parents],” he says.
As the couple wants to ensure a good and healthy environment for their child, he adds, “We need to know from now what should be spoken in front of the kid, what the child should be watching, because in the end, what we do and how we react to a situation, the kid will be doing the same. So we both are working on ourselves, removing any negativity and becoming better individuals.”
Malik also feels that the period has taught him to be patient, as one needs to accept and support partner during this phase of frequent hormonal changes. Ask if the pregnancy brought them closer as partners, he says, “It is such a major event of our lives and doesn’t happen more often — maybe once more (laughs). It is beautiful to watch a human form another human. Never thought it would be such a beautiful process. But it does solve a lot of personal issues and brings you closer.”
The actor also reveals one thing that he doesn’t like to hear. “I don’t like people telling me, ‘Ab toh bachche ho gaye, lag gayi tumhari’; they say that even for marriage. But I don’t want to change myself or feel that Addite should change just because of a child. We will continue to do what we love,” he says.
So, any baby names on mind yet? “We haven’t finalised names, we are still shortlisting a few,” he ends.
