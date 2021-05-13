Mohit Malik, wife Addite Malik name newborn son Ekbir. Check out the beautiful meaning behind it

Actor Mohit Malik and his wife actor Addite Malik have revealed the name of their firstborn. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they shared posts on their son's name, Ekbir Malik. Mohit posted a photo of the couple holding their child in their arms.

Captioning his post, Mohit wrote, "My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik!..@ekbirmalik ..#proudparents #babymalik #ekbirmalik."

Reacting to the post, celebs as well as fans praised the name. Jayati Bhatia wrote, "Only Mohit n Aditte could have chosen this beautiful name.." and also added, "bless u my #ekbirmalik". Hitesh Bharadwaj said, "Ekbir can't wait to see you." Ajay Singh Chaudhary commented, "My love to Ekbir Malik and to you both."

A fan wrote, "Beautiful name!!!" Another said, "Wow wat a lovely name. God bless the lil champ. n congratulations to the proud parents." A third commented, "What a powerful name blessings...enjoy the most beautiful time...they grow up so soon." Another said, "Strong, unique May the Lord bless Ekbir for a beautiful, healthy and blissfull life."

Addite shared an Instagram Reels video revealing the name Ekbir. She captioned her post, "What is in a name? Well you are Brave, You are Positive, You are Strong and you are our Strength and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir! We (heart emoji) You @ekbirmalik."

Speaking about the name's meaning, Addite told a leading daily, “Yes, we have named our son, Ekbir. Mohit had finalised a name each for both boy and girl when I was six months pregnant. I loved the name Ekbir for our son. It was a thumbs-up from me right from the time he mentioned the name. It is a Sikh name and means ‘the only brave’. Besides, I love the name Kabir a lot and it sounds similar to Ekbir. For me, the name not only sounded beautiful but also had a beautiful meaning associated with it.”

The couple had welcomed their baby boy in April. Though Addite had shared a picture, she didn't reveal the baby's face. In December 2020, the duo had announced the news of their pregnancy.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's abs impress Arjun Bijlani, asks her about her 'chyawanprash'. Watch video

In the recent past, speaking to Hindustan Times Addite had said that it was an 'unexpected pregnancy', adding that it took her some time to accept the news. “It was an unexpected pregnancy, as last year was a little traumatic for us. My father was unwell and we had shifted our plans of expanding our family to the coming year, as we thought my father needed me more,” she had confessed.

Actor Mohit Malik and his wife actor Addite Malik have revealed the name of their firstborn. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they shared posts on their son's name, Ekbir Malik. Mohit posted a photo of the couple holding their child in their arms. Captioning his post, Mohit wrote, "My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik!..@ekbirmalik ..#proudparents #babymalik #ekbirmalik." MORE FROM THIS SECTION Shweta Tiwari's abs impress Arjun Bijlani, asks her about her 'chyawanprash' Hina Khan admits she 'did not take precautions while returning from Srinagar' Ellen DeGeneres to end TV show, says she needs 'break from talking' Khatron Ke Khiladi: Divyanka sneakingly captures Abhinav photographing Arjun Reacting to the post, celebs as well as fans praised the name. Jayati Bhatia wrote, "Only Mohit n Aditte could have chosen this beautiful name.." and also added, "bless u my #ekbirmalik". Hitesh Bharadwaj said, "Ekbir can't wait to see you." Ajay Singh Chaudhary commented, "My love to Ekbir Malik and to you both." A fan wrote, "Beautiful name!!!" Another said, "Wow wat a lovely name. God bless the lil champ. n congratulations to the proud parents." A third commented, "What a powerful name blessings...enjoy the most beautiful time...they grow up so soon." Another said, "Strong, unique May the Lord bless Ekbir for a beautiful, healthy and blissfull life." Addite shared an Instagram Reels video revealing the name Ekbir. She captioned her post, "What is in a name? Well you are Brave, You are Positive, You are Strong and you are our Strength and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir! We (heart emoji) You @ekbirmalik." Speaking about the name's meaning, Addite told a leading daily, “Yes, we have named our son, Ekbir. Mohit had finalised a name each for both boy and girl when I was six months pregnant. I loved the name Ekbir for our son. It was a thumbs-up from me right from the time he mentioned the name. It is a Sikh name and means ‘the only brave’. Besides, I love the name Kabir a lot and it sounds similar to Ekbir. For me, the name not only sounded beautiful but also had a beautiful meaning associated with it.” The couple had welcomed their baby boy in April. Though Addite had shared a picture, she didn't reveal the baby's face. In December 2020, the duo had announced the news of their pregnancy. Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's abs impress Arjun Bijlani, asks her about her 'chyawanprash'. Watch video In the recent past, speaking to Hindustan Times Addite had said that it was an 'unexpected pregnancy', adding that it took her some time to accept the news. “It was an unexpected pregnancy, as last year was a little traumatic for us. My father was unwell and we had shifted our plans of expanding our family to the coming year, as we thought my father needed me more,” she had confessed.