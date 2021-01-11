Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani glows in maternity photoshoot. Watch video
- Actor Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child, has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her maternity photoshoot with husband Rohit Reddy. Watch it here.
Actor Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her maternity photoshoot. Anita and Rohit married in 2013.
The video showed Anita wearing a white outfit, with a floral tiara. Rohit posed next to her, also wearing white. "Shooting with Bae and to be BaeBee," the actor captioned the post, on Intagram.
Her friend and fans dropped warm messages in the comments section. "OMG so pretty," wrote actor Karishma Tanna, along with several heart emojis.
In an Instagram post last year, Anita had written about not rushing to have a baby immediately after marriage. “What if I had given in to the people asking me to become a mother just because I was married? Then I would be deceiving myself more than anyone else. It’s so important to understand what women want out of their lives and letting them make their choices!" she'd written.
Before that, Anita had talked about her pregnancy in a video and said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.
Last month, Anita's industry friends, including Karishma, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani, among others, had attended her baby shower. Sharing pictures from the party, Anita had written in a post, "Bout my perfect baby shower."
Also read: Anita Hassanandani talks about not rushing to have a baby after marriage: ‘I would be deceiving myself more than anyone else’
Anita is known for starring in shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali.
