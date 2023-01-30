Mom-to-be Neha Marda decks up in lavender ethnic outfit for baby shower, flashes radiant smile; See pics

TV actor Neha Marda is awaiting the arrival of her first child with businessman-husband Ayushman Agrawal. She took to Instagram and shared pictures with husband Ayushman from her baby shower. Both of them twinned in same colour for their special day. Neha was all elated as she posed for the camera, and called her godh bharai ‘a dream.' She announced her pregnancy after after 10 years of marriage on November 24, last year with a maternity photoshoot picture on her social media handle. (Also read: Balika Vadhu's Neha Marda announces her first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage, shares pic from maternity photoshoot)

In the baby shower ceremony pictures, Neha wore a floral lavender ethnic suit. She wore red bangles and a necklace. She can be seen covering her head with a red dupatta. In one of the pictures, she sat next to her husband Ayushman. He wore a lavender blazer with white shirt and pair of jeans. He held a coconut in his hands. Neha kept her eyes closed as she exchanged a warm hug with Aditi Agrawal. In another picture, she kept a hand on her head and held her dupatta while smiling.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Our little human is showered with so much love that it's unbelievable and magical. The whole Godh Bharai (Baby shower) ceremony felt like a dream, a feeling I'll never be able to put into words.” She used ‘neha marda’ ‘god bharai’ ‘blessed’ and ‘mommy to be’ as the hashtags. TV actor Nisha Rawal commented, “Best wishes.”

Reacting to the baby shower pictures, one of Neha's fans wrote, “Congratulations dear Neha (clapping emoji).” Another fan commented, “Congratulations, you deserve it as bringing a child to the world is the biggest responsibility and the most beautiful thing.” Other fan wrote, “Beti hogi, aisa lag raha hai mujhe (I feel you will be blessed with a daughter). Congratulations dear, happy time.” “Big congratulations mama, welcome baby”, wrote one. Many fans extended congratulatory messages on the post and dropped heart emojis.

Neha got married to Ayushman in 2012. The two announced their first child on November 24, 2022 and wrote, "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam (handfolded emoji). Finally God has arrived in me (handfolded emoji). Baby coming soon 2023 (three red heart emojis).”

Neha has starred in several shows such as Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She played the role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu, and rose to fame. She was also part of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8. Neha had also appeared as a guest contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, season eight.

