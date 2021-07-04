Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mouni Roy shares pic from Raj Kaushal's prayer meet: 'It will never be the same again'
tv

Mouni Roy shares pic from Raj Kaushal's prayer meet: 'It will never be the same again'

Raj Kaushal's prayer meet was held on Saturday and several TV stars were in attendance. Mouni Roy shared a picture on her Instagram page.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Mouni Roy shared a picture from Raj Kaushal's prayer meet.

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal's prayer meet was held on Saturday evening and actor Mouni Roy has shared pictures on social media. Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj, died on Wednesday following a heart attack.

A framed picture of Raj Kaushal was placed amid a bunch of white flowers. A sign saying, "We all miss you #Raji," could also be seen in the image that Mouni Roy shared. Posting the picture on her Instagram page, Mouni wrote, "We do…. It ll never be the same again.." Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Tara.

Mandira Bedi's family and friends were in attendance at the prayer meet as they paid their tributes to her late husband on Saturday. TV stars Mouni Roy, Vidya Malwade, Mandira's parents and her two children were seen at her home in Mumbai for the prayer meet.

Raj Kaushal prayer meet: Mandira Bedi, her parents and her kids paid a final tribute to Raj on Saturday.

Raj Kaushal was known for directing movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.

Mandira performed the last rites of Raj Kaushal in Mumbai and was trolled online for it. Sona Mohapatra, Mini Mathur, Mukti Mohan have all defended her, calling her brave and courageous.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan's next won't be called Satyanarayan Ki Katha, here's why

The couple's friend, musician Sulaiman Merchant told a leading daily in an interview that Raj had had a heart attack earlier when he was in his early 30s. "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late," he said.

