Nakuul Mehta’s ‘unpaid, underappreciated collaboration’ with wife Jankee Parekh wows fans. See pics

Television actor Nakuul Mehta came together with his wife, Jankee Parekh, for a photo shoot. He shared the pictures on his Instagram page and quipped that it was an ‘unpaid, underappreciated collaboration’.

Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram post, also featuring his wife Jankee Parekh, read, “*Statutory Warning* 1. No feelings were hurt intentionally whilst taking these pictures. 2. Also, any resemblance to a real life relationship is purely accidental. 3. We take NO ownership if your spouse doesn’t oblige to play to the galleries much like the man in this photo dump. In unpaid, under appreciated collaboration with @jank_ee. Unpaid 📸 @ayushdas.”

Jankee dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post. Television actor Ashlesha Savant commented, “Awwwwwww my cuties miss u.” Fans also showered love on the couple. One called them ‘cuteness overload’. “Such adorable and beautiful pictures,” another wrote. A third said, “Aww u both r perfectly made for ech other type bhai and bhabhi.”

Nakuul and Jankee welcomed their first child, Sufi, on February 3. Since then, they have been sharing frequent updates about the baby and documenting their parenting journey on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

Last month, as Sufi turned three months old, Nakuul dedicated a sweet post to Jankee. Sharing a picture of them lying on a hospital bed, he wrote, “Exactly 3 months ago, sharing this hospital bed together, we couldn’t imagine a life which could be any more joyful given the love & gratitude we felt for each other and for those around us. An hour later, the next of kin arrives on the scene and shows us what unconditional love and joy can really mean. Also teaches you that an uninterrupted 8 hour sleep is a myth. Happy 3 months of parenthood, @babysufim ki Ma --> @jank_ee.”

Nakuul made his small screen debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He is also known for shows such as Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.