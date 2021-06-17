Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nakuul Mehta’s ‘unpaid, underappreciated collaboration’ with wife Jankee Parekh wows fans. See pics
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s ‘unpaid, underappreciated collaboration’ with wife Jankee Parekh wows fans. See pics

Nakuul Mehta joked about teaming up with his wife, Jankee Parekh, for an ‘unpaid’ collaboration. See pictures from their photoshoot here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Nakuul Mehta poses with his wife Jankee Parekh.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta came together with his wife, Jankee Parekh, for a photo shoot. He shared the pictures on his Instagram page and quipped that it was an ‘unpaid, underappreciated collaboration’.

Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram post, also featuring his wife Jankee Parekh, read, “*Statutory Warning* 1. No feelings were hurt intentionally whilst taking these pictures. 2. Also, any resemblance to a real life relationship is purely accidental. 3. We take NO ownership if your spouse doesn’t oblige to play to the galleries much like the man in this photo dump. In unpaid, under appreciated collaboration with @jank_ee. Unpaid 📸 @ayushdas.”

Jankee dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post. Television actor Ashlesha Savant commented, “Awwwwwww my cuties miss u.” Fans also showered love on the couple. One called them ‘cuteness overload’. “Such adorable and beautiful pictures,” another wrote. A third said, “Aww u both r perfectly made for ech other type bhai and bhabhi.”

Nakuul and Jankee welcomed their first child, Sufi, on February 3. Since then, they have been sharing frequent updates about the baby and documenting their parenting journey on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

Also see: When Malaika Arora pushed Sidharth Shukla out of the way for blocking her during photo session. Watch

Last month, as Sufi turned three months old, Nakuul dedicated a sweet post to Jankee. Sharing a picture of them lying on a hospital bed, he wrote, “Exactly 3 months ago, sharing this hospital bed together, we couldn’t imagine a life which could be any more joyful given the love & gratitude we felt for each other and for those around us. An hour later, the next of kin arrives on the scene and shows us what unconditional love and joy can really mean. Also teaches you that an uninterrupted 8 hour sleep is a myth. Happy 3 months of parenthood, @babysufim ki Ma --> @jank_ee.”

Nakuul made his small screen debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He is also known for shows such as Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nakuul mehta ishqbaaaz

Related Stories

tv

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh argue over lyrics as they sing Lakdi Ki Kathi to baby Sufi: ‘My childhood cannot be a lie’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 07:05 AM IST
tv

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh's two-month-old son Sufi underwent surgery: 'The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop'

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:41 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP