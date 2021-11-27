Neelam Kothari breaks down on stage, tries to compose herself: ‘I just lost my father.’ Watch

Neelam Kothari had an emotional moment on the sets of India’s Best Dancer. The actor joined the show as a guest with Chunky Panday. Speaking to a contestant, Neelam remembered her late father and broke down in tears. Neelam’s father Shishir Kothari died earlier this month.

Neelam was touched by the performance of India’s Best Dancer contestant Sanket Gaonkar and choreographer Anuradha. The duo pulled off a Yakshagana dance act to the song O Laal Dupatte Wali.

As the performance ended, Neelam told the contestant: “I know it’s good to be the best dancer but it’s even better to be a good son. I just lost my father, so I know.” While speaking, tears rolled down her cheeks as she tried to compose herself on stage. The promo of the upcoming episode was shared on Sony Entertainment Television’s Instagram.

On November 14, Neelam shared the news of her father’s death in an emotional Instagram post. Remembering him with fond memories, she wrote: “My dearest, dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Neelam’s post was showered with messages of condolence and support. “My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Juhi Chawla. Sophie Choudry added: “I’m so, so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul rest in peace.” Neelam’s close friends - Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday – shared the praying hands and heart emojis.

On the episode of India’s Best Dancer, Neelam also shook a leg with Chunky Panday. Last year, she featured in the Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, in which she co-starred with Maheep, Seema and Chunky’s wife Bhavana. Neelam has starred in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ek Tha Raja, Ek Ladka Ek Ladki, Agneepath and Sindoor, among others. Neelam is now a jewellery designer.

