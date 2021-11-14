Neelam Kothari posts heartbreaking note on father's death; Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday offer condolences

Neelam Kothari shared the news of her father Shishir Kothari's death died on Sunday. The actor-jewellery designer dedicated a note to her late father and wrote: “My dearest, dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Messages of condolence poured in on Neelam’s post from her friends and colleagues. Juhi Chawla, who was one of the first ones to extend her support to Neelam, wrote: “My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace.” Sophie Choudry added: “I’m so, so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday, who featured with Neelam in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, reacted with a bunch of folded hands and heart emojis. Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor and Bhavana’s husband Chunky also shared the praying emojis on Neelam’s post. Comments mourning Neelam Kothari’s father also arrived from the likes of Riddhima Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Sunita Kapoor, Deanne Panday, among others.

Fans also offered condolences to Neelam on her father’s death. “Deepest condolences. Love and prayers for you and the family,” wrote a user while another added: “Peace, mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you.” Neelam Kothari is married to actor Samir Soni. The couple is parents to daughter Ahana.

Neelam Kothari, who starred in several movies in the 90s, signed out of her acting career about two decades ago. She is now a jewellery designer. Last year, she featured in the Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. On the show, Neelam talked about being skeptical about making a comeback. In her acting career, Neelam has starred in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ek Tha Raja, Ek Ladka Ek Ladki, Agneepath and Sindoor, among others.

