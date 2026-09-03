'Isne fame ke liye kiya': Viral NEET protest girl Rhiya Ahir admits getting hate for doing Bigg Boss, explains decision

Model Rhiya Ahir became an overnight sensation after she stopped a police van single-handedly last month during the NEET paper leak protest in Mumbai. The model’s picture as she held back the van carrying protestors became a symbol of the protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Recently, when it was announced that Rhiya was entering the reality show Bigg Boss, it divided opinions about her. In a new interview, Rhiya has admitted she is getting hate for the decision, but also attempted to explain why she is entering the show.

Rhiya Ahir on entering Bigg Boss 20

Rhiya Ahir is set to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20.

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Rhiya Ahir is one of the few confirmed contestants in Bigg Boss 20, which premieres later this week. The Salman Khan-hosted show has been known for its controversial inmates and has become a refuge for publicity-seeking stars in recent years. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rhiya was asked why she was entering the show. She replied, “I have always been a curious person. I still am. When I was a kid, my mom and sister used to watch (Bigg Boss), phir humein bhi baith kar dekhna hi padta tha (we'd have to sit and watch too). I always used to think what are the inner workings of this big production. So many people are inside, how are they managing all of it. I want to know that.”

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{{^usCountry}} The 27-year-old admitted to getting ‘hate’ for the decision as she added, “With all the hate that is coming through, people are again in two minds ki yeh to fame ke liye kiya tha, ye aisi nahi hai (she is doing it for fame). Don't listen to what I am saying, don't listen to what someone else is trying to narrate about me. See for yourself. I am kind of entertaining, and I want to show that side to people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 27-year-old admitted to getting ‘hate’ for the decision as she added, “With all the hate that is coming through, people are again in two minds ki yeh to fame ke liye kiya tha, ye aisi nahi hai (she is doing it for fame). Don't listen to what I am saying, don't listen to what someone else is trying to narrate about me. See for yourself. I am kind of entertaining, and I want to show that side to people.” {{/usCountry}}

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All about Rhiya Ahir

Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model who found herself at the centre of a protest after intervening when she saw protesters being taken away by the police. Her gesture of blocking the police van during protests in Mumbai in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak went viral.

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Rhiya has a strong presence on Instagram, with over 328K followers, and has also appeared in several music videos. Her most recent appearance was in the song Dilbara. She is also an entrepreneur and founded Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans and promotes locally crafted clothing.