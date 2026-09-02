Dilapidated Jaipur school, where CJP workers were attacked, demolished; new building soon

The dilapidated building of the government school in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village, where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) workers were attacked during the August 21 visit under the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, was demolished on Wednesday. A new building will now be constructed at the site at a cost of ₹18 lakh, state government said. The Government Primary School, located in the Bagru Assembly constituency, was declared unsafe in September 2025. (@Ashutosh Ranka/X)

The CJP described this as a victory for its campaign that aims to fix government schools. Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, who was injured in the August 21 attack said the school was functioning from a buffalo shed.

“During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted and car windows were broken. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” Ranka wrote on X.