Neha Kakkar says ‘I will hit you’ as Krushna Abhishek roasts her over crying on Indian Idol, watch

In a new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek trolled Neha Kakkar for crying on Indian Idol. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Neha Kakkar often got emotional on Indian Idol.

Singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar will be seen as guests in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The two are promoting their new single, Kaanta Laga.

In a promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, host Kapil Sharma jokingly asked the Kakkar siblings if they were all over television shows because they got both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or because they offered a discount as a ‘package deal’.

Teasing Neha about her song Kaanta Laga, Kapil listed out the older songs of the same name and asked why only women were pricked by thorns. “Mera kum se kum nahi toh 20 baar angootha darwaze mein aake naakhun toota, mere se ek mukhda nahi bana (I have jammed my finger in the door at least 20 times and broken my nail but I could not put together a single verse),” he quipped.

Krushna Abhishek came in as his character, Sapna, and lamented, “Mereko na bohot dukh hai, mereko koi pyaar nahi karta hai (I am very sad because no one loves me).” As Neha sympathetically asked why, he took a dig at her tendency to cry on Indian Idol. “Aap rona nahi, haan, main contestant nahi hoon (Don’t cry, I am not a contestant),” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Neha, who appears as a judge on Indian Idol, is often moved to tears on hearing about the contestants’ hardships. This has become fodder for several memes and jokes. As Krushna teased Neha about her crying, she pretended to get upset and declared, “Maarungi (I will hit you).”

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she and Rohanpreet Singh ‘have not thought about having a baby’, puts pregnancy rumours to rest

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Arunita Kanjilal were also a part of the episode.

This week, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will also appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

