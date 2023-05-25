New mom Gauahar Khan sheds 10 kgs in 10 days after baby's birth

Actor Gauahar Khan, who recently delivered a baby boy, has lost 10 kgs in just 10 days. On Wednesday, Gauahar took to Instagram Stories and dropped a boomerang video flaunting her look after weight loss. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10. (Also read: Gauahar Khan shares glimpses of 'blessed' baby shower, with beautiful people, love and yummy food. Watch)

"Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. Six more to go. New mom life," Gauahar wrote on Instagram Stories. She wore a set of white pyjamas in and seemed to have stepped out of a shower.

Earlier this month, announcing the arrival of her baby, Gauahar had posted on Instagram, "It's a Boy. As-salaamu-alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar and Zaid's love story

Gauahar and Zaid married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the Covid-19 lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Gauahar's Eid with baby

Around Eid, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan talked about her baby. She said, “This Ramadan, I have not been able to fast because I’m in my third trimester and it’s not advised to fast. I miss my rozas but everything else is the same. I am waking up for sehri because I cook for Zaid and Iftar. It is just that I couldn’t fast this time”.

Opening up about her Eid celebrations, the actor shared, “I’m going to be putting my feet up and everybody will have to come and see me because it will be the closest time to my delivery date before everyone can meet me. My friends and family will come over for lunch or dinner. Zaid’s family also comes. It gets tiring because pata nahi chalta ke subha se kab shaam hui. But I am hoping that I dont tire myself out so much and just enjoy the day”.

