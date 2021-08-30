New mom Kishwer Merchant speaks of problems she faced during pregnancy, delivery: 'I haven't been the best'

Actor Kishwer Merchant and her singer husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a son, on Friday. In a new post on Instagram, she spoke of the problems she faced during her pregnancy and post-delivery.

Sharing a new picture with her son, Kishwer wrote, "My Bugs Bunny, I know there have been a lot of problems... I haven't been the best, with the C-section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding... but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son #sukishkababy."

The picture showed Kishwer cradling her son, sitting on a hospital bed. Her post saw Anita Hassanandani, Smriti Khanna, Jasleen Matharu and Rati Pandey drop heart emojis. Barkha Sengupta wrote, "Congratulations love ….. this will be the best thing that’s ever happened to you. Love n blessings @kishwersmerchantt."

Also read: Kishwer Merchant cuddles with newborn baby boy in unseen pic shared by husband Suyyash Rai. See here

Kishwer had earlier mentioned in a post how her pregnancy hadn't been a breeze. “It's not all 'Hunky Dory'!!! A little about my pregnancy experience. Cons: #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango, milk and ghee which is ok. Pros: Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai."

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer had said that she never thought she would have a baby in a pandemic. “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.”