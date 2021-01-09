Gauahar Khan gets 'nayi naveli dulhan feels' as she attends a wedding with husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan is back home after a work trip to Lucknow. She joined husband Zaid Darbar and his family in Mumbai and attended a wedding together.

Sharing a glimpse of her look for the wedding, Gauahar wrote, "Nayi Naveli Dulhan Feels . Finally after 15 days of shoot after my wedding. #Alhamdulillah." The actor looks lovely in a blue and yellow sari paired with a red blouse. She has her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar at a friend's wedding in Mumbai.

Gauahar and Zaid and his entire family were spotted at the wedding venue on Friday. Zaid complemented Gauahar in a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a golden jacket. None of them wore masks as they posed for the paparazzi.

The couple had tied the knot on December 25 last year, soon after which Gauahar flew to Lucknow for a shoot. The two married in a traditional nikaah ceremony which was part of a multiple-day wedding affair, including a chiksa and mehendi ceremony. This was followed by a grand reception where Gauahar decked up in a Manish Malhotra lehenga with a long train.

Later, Zaid had dropped Gauahar to the Mumbai airport as she left for Lucknow. He later joined her in the Uttar Pradesh capital to ring in the new year with her. Sharing a candid picture with Zaid on Instagram, Gauahar had written, "Happy 2021 to all , from the Happiest people of 2020. #Alhamdulillah . @zaid_darbar."

On the work front, Gauahar will now be seen in a web show, Tandav. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and others. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. Gauahar featured in the show trailer in a crisp sari with a bindi on her forehead.