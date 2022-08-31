Nia Sharma says she relates to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge Nora Fatehi's dancing: 'I am less on grace, more on madness'

Nia Sharma, who will soon be seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has said that she relates to Nora Fatehi and her style of dancing. Nora will be on the judges' panel for the tenth season of the show along with Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. (Also read: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat to star in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10)

Nia is a confirmed contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nora was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016. The new season will start airing from September 3.

Talking about Nora, Nia told ETimes, "I kind of relate to Nora Fatehi’s dancing because there’s madness in her dancing, redefining dance moves and I kind of relate to her dancing style. I want to groove to that level where the madness comes out, the fierceness comes out. That’s how I want to show my side of madness and what I can do. I am less on grace and more on madness."

She also clarified one of her previous comments and said, “People misunderstood my statement when I said, ‘Kaam nahi hai’ (I have no work). Sometimes there are things that you want but it doesn’t come your way or things don’t work out.” She added that she would take up projects like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as it can leave a great impact on people. "I wanted to come back with such a show, with a bang. I am so glad I have it."

Nia made her TV debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010 and went on to feature in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behnein and Jamai Raja. She also played a double role in Ishq Mein Marjawan and won Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020.

Apart from Nia, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Rubina Dilaik and Amruta Khanvilkar will also participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nia will be paired with choreographer Tarun Raj for the show.

