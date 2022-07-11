Niti Taylor: An actor’s life is not easy but patience is the key to survive

Being an actor means working for long hours, with long commutes, feeling highs and lows when a projects works or doesn’t work respectively. Then once it ends, looking for your next project and at times waiting for months on end for the right one. Having made her TV debut at the age of 15, actor Niti Taylor, who rose to fame with the hit youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan (KYY) opposite Parth Samthaan, has a mantra that she follows.

“An actor’s life is not easy. Some shows are big hits and other might not be and once it wraps up, you start all over again. But patience is the key to survive in this industry. You do get affected with what others are doing, your peers and friends, but I am not talking about myself as I have chosen what I want to do. I feel everyone’s destiny is different and not everything will be great always. You have to keep going and be positive. Things go sour anytime,” she says, explaining further, “People pick up gossip from a conversation I have with someone and make your life hell. I have been through that. It is just how you deal with it and come out of it. One has to realise that these are trivial things, not that important, so don’t focus on it.”

Since then she has been a part of six TV shows but she admits that the popularity garnered by KYY was unmatchable. “I have done so many shows but my biggest success is KYY and people always ask me about it. I don’t mind it as long as people remember me for the hugely popular youth show,” says the 27-year-old, who is shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4 currently.

Thrilled to be shooting for a show after over two years, though she did appear in two music videos, she says this is what she is meant to do. “It is great to be shooting again and I missed it a lot,” she ends.

