Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nia Sharma screams at Prince Narula as they butt heads on Ladies Vs Gentlemen: ‘Your thinking is wrong’
tv

Nia Sharma screams at Prince Narula as they butt heads on Ladies Vs Gentlemen: ‘Your thinking is wrong’

Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two: A new promo showed Nia Sharma and Prince Narula clashing over a question on men boasting about their achievements. Watch it here.
Nia Sharma and Prince Narula argued on Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:54 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

A new promo for Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two showed panellists Nia Sharma and Prince Narula engaged in a heated argument. They were responding to the question: “What % of people believe that men boast about their achievements more than women do?”

Nia said that men always tend to highlight it when they do something. When Prince asked if women are not guilty of the same, she said no.

“Tum mardon ko jeene nahi dete, jatane ki baat toh alag baat hai (You women don’t let men live, highlighting what you do is a different story),” Prince said, before telling Nia that she has met the wrong kinds of men. “Tum galat soch rahe ho (Your thinking is wrong),” she shouted in response.

Kamya Panjabi then said that Prince has repeatedly talked about his achievement of winning multiple reality shows. He is the winner of MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9.

Prince defended himself and said, “Aisa nahi hai ki main mic pakad ke raaste mein chalta hoon, ‘Main itne show jeete ke aaya hoon’. Nahi (It is not like I roam on the streets with a microphone and say, ‘Oh, I won so many shows’. No, I don’t do that).” However, Nia asked, “But have you or have you not flaunted it? You have, right?”

RELATED STORIES

Ladies Vs Gentlemen, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, pits men and women against each other to guess what the country thinks. The second season premiered last month and episodes are streaming on Flipkart Video.

Also see: Jasmin Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali fight, she says he has ‘misfortune’ of having wife like Mahhi Vij. Watch

An earlier promo showed Jasmin Bhasin seemingly taking potshots at Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahhi Vij. Jasmin later clarified in a tweet that her remark was in jest and that the promo was a ‘bad edit’. Mahhi replied, “Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai. Haq hai tera mujhpe Tara ki (You are my darling, you can say anything. You have a right on me and Tara).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nia sharma prince narula
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC 13: Amitabh says ‘pet pe laat maar diya’ after dialogue battle with Katrina

5

Aditi Rao Hydari snapped at Mumbai airport, John Abraham poses with fans

Pooja Banerjee announces pregnancy, reveals how Kumkum Bhagya team reacted

‘I feel like a fool for trying to set up Karan and Tejasswi,' says Akasa Singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP