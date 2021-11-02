Nia Sharma screams at Prince Narula as they butt heads on Ladies Vs Gentlemen: ‘Your thinking is wrong’

A new promo for Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two showed panellists Nia Sharma and Prince Narula engaged in a heated argument. They were responding to the question: “What % of people believe that men boast about their achievements more than women do?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nia said that men always tend to highlight it when they do something. When Prince asked if women are not guilty of the same, she said no.

“Tum mardon ko jeene nahi dete, jatane ki baat toh alag baat hai (You women don’t let men live, highlighting what you do is a different story),” Prince said, before telling Nia that she has met the wrong kinds of men. “Tum galat soch rahe ho (Your thinking is wrong),” she shouted in response.

Kamya Panjabi then said that Prince has repeatedly talked about his achievement of winning multiple reality shows. He is the winner of MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9.

Prince defended himself and said, “Aisa nahi hai ki main mic pakad ke raaste mein chalta hoon, ‘Main itne show jeete ke aaya hoon’. Nahi (It is not like I roam on the streets with a microphone and say, ‘Oh, I won so many shows’. No, I don’t do that).” However, Nia asked, “But have you or have you not flaunted it? You have, right?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ladies Vs Gentlemen, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, pits men and women against each other to guess what the country thinks. The second season premiered last month and episodes are streaming on Flipkart Video.

Also see: Jasmin Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali fight, she says he has ‘misfortune’ of having wife like Mahhi Vij. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An earlier promo showed Jasmin Bhasin seemingly taking potshots at Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahhi Vij. Jasmin later clarified in a tweet that her remark was in jest and that the promo was a ‘bad edit’. Mahhi replied, “Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai. Haq hai tera mujhpe Tara ki (You are my darling, you can say anything. You have a right on me and Tara).”