Nicole Kidman has revealed a major truth about Big Little Lies, here's what

Yes, you read it right. The OG ladies are getting back together for a new series of the fan-favourite series Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman, 56, was being interviewed on stage when she revealed the big news.

In the clip shared by Deux Moi on Instagram, the actress was asked to share her favourite roles during her epic career.

‘I loved Moulin Rouge, but I loved Big Little Lies,’ said Nicole as the crowd erupted with shouts of approval.

‘It sort of came along in a time in my life where I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show,' she said to explain why the HBO drama was so close to her.

‘Then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.’

Next, in the biggest breaking news, she revealed: ‘We’ll be bringing you a third one just FYI.’

It has been four years since the last instalment of the series was released.

Big Little Lies, is a drama television series based on a 2014 novel of the same name, by author Liane Moriarty. It boasted an A-lister star cast including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

The 2017 show follows the lives of upper-middle-class mums in a small Californian town, whose lives are upended by a murder. The show received nominations for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and won eight of them.

In the first season, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård), Celeste (Nicole's husband) was killed by Bonnie (Zoe), and the ladies banned together to protect her secret as he was an all-round terrible man who was abusive to his wife and raped Jane (Shailene).

In the second season, Bonnie battled with her guilt for the crime and ended on her cliffhanger where she decided to surrender herself to the police alongside her secret-bearers.

The news of a third season in the works has finally given the fans who had been waiting for another season, a fresh breath of relief.