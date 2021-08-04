Nidhi Bhanushali's new photo leaves Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans surprised: 'You've changed so much Sonu'

Nidhi Bhanushali shared a picture from a recent photoshoot on Instagram on Tuesday. The photo showed her in a pink top with space buns and dreadlocks, flaunting some green eyeshadow and posing with two hoolahoops. Nidhi played Sonu for a while on hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Our mind is a stream of colors, Extending beyond our sky, A land of infinite wonders, A billion lightyears from here now, Light my love." Nidhi's fans took to comments section to express their surprise at her new photo.





"Sonu tujhko kya hogya re (Sonu what has happened to you)," one wrote. "Tu bahot change ho gayeli h re Sonu (You have changed so much Sonu)," commented another. "You have my heart Nidhi," wrote another fan.

Nidhi quit the show in February 2019. After her exit, Palak Sidhwani was brought on board. It was reported that Nidhi quit the show to pursue BA from Mithibai College (Mumbai). Her exit from the show was explained as Sonu going abroad for higher studies.

After coming on board, Palak said in a statement, “I am so delighted to be a part of world’s most loved TV serial. I am thankful to Neela Tele Films, especially Asit sir for believing in me and choosing me for playing the part of Sonu. It is such a great feeling to be a part of a show that I have watched growing up and has made me laugh through the years. To know that I too am going to contribute in making people laugh is just too overwhelming a feeling to put in words. I will do my best to adapt Sonu’s character and gel seamlessly with Tapu Sena along with the rest of Gokuldham Society."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which started airing in 2008, has been running on Sony SAB. The show is based on the lives of the residents of Mumbai's Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society and also features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Bhavya Gandhi, Sunayana Fozdar and Munmun Dutta among others.